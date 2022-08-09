5 ways students can foster positive mental health at university
By Jenney Zhu, PhD student, Clinical Psychology, University of Calgary
Elisabeth Bailin Xie, PhD student, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
The transition to a new school year will be an important time for students to focus on strategies for fostering positive mental health and well-being, and recognizing signs that help may be needed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 9, 2022