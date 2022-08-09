Tolerance.ca
How centuries of self-isolation turned Japan into one of the most sustainable societies on Earth

By Hiroko Oe, Principal Academic, Bournemouth University
At the start of the 1600s, Japan’s rulers feared that Christianity – which had recently been introduced to the southern parts of the country by European missionaries – would spread. In response, they effectively sealed the islands off from the outside world in 1603, with Japanese people not allowed to leave and very few foreigners allowed in. This became known as Japan’s Edo period, and the borders remained closed for almost three centuries until 1868.

This allowed the country’s unique culture, customs and ways of life to flourish in isolation, much of which was recorded in art forms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


