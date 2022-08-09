Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain's notoriously wet and cold climate is changing – you won't like what replaces it

By Wilson Chan, PhD Researcher in Climate Change and Droughts, University of Reading
Nigel Arnell, Professor of Climate Change Science, Director of the Walker Institute, University of Reading
Ted Shepherd, Grantham Professor of Climate Science, University of Reading
Share this article
The UK had the driest start to a year since the 1970s in 2022, with large parts of southern England receiving less than 50% of their normal winter rainfall. On top of that, southern England recently received just 17% of its average rainfall for July, in what was the country’s driest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As peace and prosperity unravel, Central Asia braces for a surge of forced labor and sexual slavery
~ Do chemicals in sunscreens threaten aquatic life? A new report says a thorough assessment is 'urgently needed,' while also calling sunscreens essential protection against skin cancer
~ How not to respond to drought: lessons from Angola
~ Mozambican unions hit snooze on a national strike: why it's a bad thing for workers
~ Atiku Abubakar: Nigeria's perennial presidential candidate is back on the stump
~ Personalised medicine made in hospitals can revolutionise the way diseases are treated – the challenge now will be implementing it
~ Amid flight cancellations and airport chaos, is it worth traveling right now?
~ 5 ways students can foster positive mental health at university
~ How the FBI knew what to search for at Mar-a-Lago – and why the Presidential Records Act is an essential tool for the National Archives and future historians
~ Castlefield Viaduct: Manchester's new park in the sky could transform the city – but who will benefit?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter