Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine Activist Arrested for Cyber-libel

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Philippine police on Monday arrested Walden Bello, a 76-year-old social activist, academic, and former congressman, at his home in Quezon City on charges of cyber-libel. The arrest was based on allegations by Jefry Tupas, a former information officer for Vice President Sara Duterte. Bello spent the night in jail before being released after paying bail. Click to expand Image Then-Congressman Walden Bello, center, addresses protesters during a rally outside of the Chinese consulate in Manila, Philippines, June 8, 2011. © 2011 AP Photo/Bullit Marquez Tupas, who worked for Duterte…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ As peace and prosperity unravel, Central Asia braces for the surge of forced labor and sexual slavery
~ China-US tensions: how global trade began splitting into two blocs
~ Key parts of US laws are hard for the public to find and read
~ How 'living architecture' could help the world avoid a soul-deadening digital future
~ To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
~ Safety in and near the water – a pediatric emergency medicine physician offers tips
~ UN peacekeeping missions: how they work and the challenges they face
~ Sexual exploitation by UN peacekeepers in DRC: fatherless children speak for first time about the pain of being abandoned
~ Five songs to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
~ Two years on, Syrians injured in Beirut port blast drown in neglect, medical debt
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter