Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Key parts of US laws are hard for the public to find and read

By D. R. Jones, Associate Professor of Law and Director of the Law Library, University of Memphis
Share this article
It’s a long-standing principle that people should be able to read the laws that govern them. But many technical rules and standards are hard to find and access, even for lawyers or court officials.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Philippine Activist Arrested for Cyber-libel
~ As peace and prosperity unravel, Central Asia braces for the surge of forced labor and sexual slavery
~ China-US tensions: how global trade began splitting into two blocs
~ How 'living architecture' could help the world avoid a soul-deadening digital future
~ To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
~ Safety in and near the water – a pediatric emergency medicine physician offers tips
~ UN peacekeeping missions: how they work and the challenges they face
~ Sexual exploitation by UN peacekeepers in DRC: fatherless children speak for first time about the pain of being abandoned
~ Five songs to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
~ Two years on, Syrians injured in Beirut port blast drown in neglect, medical debt
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter