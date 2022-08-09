Tolerance.ca
UN peacekeeping missions: how they work and the challenges they face

By Owen Greene, Professor of International Security and Development, University of Bradford
UN peacekeeping missions aim to build sustainable security and peace in countries affected by conflict. They must also deal with the complex international politics, resourcing, and management of the mission itself.

Since the end of the cold war, UN peacekeeping operations have been designed to bring wars to an early end, protect civilians, and actively support longer-term peace and security. This requires military action and diplomacy to help enforce peace agreements. Large military and police can be deployed to help protect…The Conversation


