Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five songs to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By Melissa Vida
Music is a way to push back against threats to Indigenous peoples' way of life, languages, and culture due to settler colonialism and violence, climate change, economic and racial discrimination, and cultural assimilation.


© Global Voices -


