Washington wants to address anti-west sentiment in Africa: Blinken is doing his bit
By Christopher Isike, Professor and Director, African Centre for the Study of the United States, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Tinashe Nyamunda, Associate Professor, University of Pretoria
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to three African countries this week is another sign of the Joe Biden administration’s US-Africa policy of reengaging with the continent.
This was first unveiled in visits to Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal at the end of 2021.
This time he is visiting South Africa, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
These are welcome visits following the previous administration’s disengagement with Africa and
- Tuesday, August 9, 2022