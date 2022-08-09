Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why The Conversation is committed to non-partisan journalism

By Misha Ketchell, Editor, The Conversation
Share this article
It’s important that we acknowledge that objectivity is a myth – everyone brings a valuable perspective and lived experience to their work. But the ideal of non-partisan journalism is vital for democracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ iRobot's Roomba will soon be owned by Amazon, which raises privacy questions
~ A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
~ As the FBI raids Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump reaches for unconvincing historical parallels
~ Rwanda and DRC's turbulent past continues to fuel their torrid relationship
~ Three lessons Olivia Newton-John taught me about music – and life
~ Nigeria: Insecurity Grips Nation’s Capital
~ Bangladesh government instructs TV channels not to use the word ‘Indigenous’ when referring to ethnic tribes
~ Monkeypox can be transmitted to babies during and after pregnancy. We should be watchful but not alarmed
~ Today's Google outage was brief but disconcerting
~ Mali: Rights Reforms Crucial for Civilian Rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter