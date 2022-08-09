Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda and DRC's turbulent past continues to fuel their torrid relationship

By Jonathan Beloff, Postdoctoral research associate, King's College London
Share this article
Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) make for very unhappy neighbours. Both sides claim the other is set on bringing down their government, and violating past agreements and international norms.

Rwanda accuses the DRC of working with the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda) or FDLR. The rebel group’s stated aim is to overthrow the Rwandan government.

For its part, the DRC accuses Rwanda of violating its sovereignty by supporting the Mouvement du 23 Mars (March 23 Movement, M23). The rebel group,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ iRobot's Roomba will soon be owned by Amazon, which raises privacy questions
~ Why The Conversation is committed to non-partisan journalism
~ A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
~ As the FBI raids Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump reaches for unconvincing historical parallels
~ Three lessons Olivia Newton-John taught me about music – and life
~ Nigeria: Insecurity Grips Nation’s Capital
~ Bangladesh government instructs TV channels not to use the word ‘Indigenous’ when referring to ethnic tribes
~ Monkeypox can be transmitted to babies during and after pregnancy. We should be watchful but not alarmed
~ Today's Google outage was brief but disconcerting
~ Mali: Rights Reforms Crucial for Civilian Rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter