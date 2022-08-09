Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Insecurity Grips Nation’s Capital

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A burned-out bus outside Kuje prison following a jail break, Kuje, Nigeria, July 6, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Chinedu Asadu (Abuja) A series of attacks and threats within close proximity of Nigeria’s seat of government in Abuja by Islamist and other armed groups are causing fear and apprehension among citizens in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and across the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The Nigeria Police Force has assured citizens that it has scaled up security in the federal region, which includes Abuja, but these attacks and threats, even to kidnap…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


