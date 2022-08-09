Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous people with disabilities face racism and ableism. What's needed is action not another report

By John Gilroy, ARC Research Fellow in Indigenous Health, Disability and Community Development, University of Sydney
Reports of barriers facing Indigenous people with disability in remote communities are not new. Let’s stop relying on old excuses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


