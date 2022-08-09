Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pop icon Olivia Newton-John was the rare performer whose career flourished through different phases

By Catherine Strong, Associate professor, Music Industry, RMIT University
Share this article
Olivia Newton-John leaves a legacy as a sweet girl-next-door type with a sublime voice, who embraced the country that claimed her as its own.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bangladesh government instructs TV channels not to use the word ‘Indigenous’ when referring to ethnic tribes
~ Monkeypox can be transmitted to babies during and after pregnancy. We should be watchful but not alarmed
~ Today's Google outage was brief but disconcerting
~ Mali: Rights Reforms Crucial for Civilian Rule
~ Brazil: Indigenous Rights Under Serious Threat
~ Sri Lanka: New President Should Chart Path Upholding Rights
~ Explainer: how neoliberalism became an insult in Australian politics
~ Indigenous people with disabilities face racism and ableism. What's needed is action not another report
~ Australia has been crying out for a national housing plan, and new council is a big step towards having one
~ Once the fish factories and ‘kidneys’ of colder seas, Australia’s decimated shellfish reefs are coming back
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter