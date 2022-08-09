Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Indigenous Rights Under Serious Threat

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children in the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, located in the Brazilian states of Roraima and Amazonas, in June 2021. © Gabriel Chaim (São Paulo) – The Brazilian government has adopted policies that seriously threaten the rights of Indigenous peoples, Human Rights Watch said today, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro has undermined the government agency tasked with protecting those rights, issued regulations that are harmful to Indigenous people, and halted the recognition of their traditional lands.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


