Backyard hens' eggs contain 40 times more lead on average than shop eggs, research finds
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, Macquarie University
Dorrit E. Jacob, Professor, Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University
Vladimir Strezov, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Lead levels in backyard hen eggs are often much higher than in eggs bought in the shops. A new study of soil lead, chickens and eggs locates the high-risk areas in our biggest cities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 8, 2022