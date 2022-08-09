Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Racism, exclusion and tokenism: how Māori and Pacific science graduates are still marginalised at university

By Tara McAllister, Research Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Leilani Walker, Lecturer in Heath and Environmental Science, Auckland University of Technology
Sereana Naepi, Lecturer in Social Sciences, University of Auckland
Given most New Zealand universities have goals for increasing Māori and Pacific student and staff numbers, we need to ask why their numbers still remain stubbornly low in the research sector – and even lower within “STEM” (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) departments.

Our previous research showed that one New Zealand university had failed to employ a Māori or Pacific academic in their science department for at least 20 years.

But while the numbers provided a…The Conversation


