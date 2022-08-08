Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uranium prices are soaring, and Australia's hoary old nuclear debate is back in the headlines. Here's what it all means

By Erik Eklund, Professor of History, Australian National University
Share this article
Last week, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton sought to revive the hoary old debate of nuclear power in Australia, announcing an internal review into whether the Liberals should back the controversial technology.

Dutton said the review would examine whether nuclear technologies could help shore up Australia’s energy security and reduce power prices. His call comes as prices soar for uranium, which is vital to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan causes an ongoing Chinese tantrum in the Taiwan Strait
~ Eddie Betts' camp saga highlights a motivational industry rife with weird, harmful ideas
~ 'It hurt my heart and my wallet': the unnecessary test stressing teachers before they even make it to the classroom
~ 15 years of experiments have overturned a major assumption about how thirsty plants actually are
~ Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
~ Tax office whistleblowing saga points to reforms needed in three vital areas
~ The Body Keeps the Score: how a bestselling book helps us understand trauma – but inflates the definition of it
~ With the strokes of a guitar solo, Joni Mitchell showed us how our female music elders are super punks
~ New photos suggest how Trump, flush with power, may have sent official documents down the toilet
~ Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan causes an ongoing Chinese tantrum in the Taiwan Strait
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter