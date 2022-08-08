Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Altruism – but also vulnerability – drive healthy volunteers to take part in clinical research

By Isabelle Remy-Jouet, Ethicienne, Membre du comité Éthique de l'Inserm, Mission DD&RS, Université d'Angers
François Eisinger, Professeur associé en santé publique, praticien hospitalier au centre de lutte contre le cancer Institut Paoli-Calmettes, Inserm
François Hirsch, Membre du comité d'éthique de l'Inserm, Inserm
Share this article
When UK authorities granted permission in October 2020 for the first controlled infection study to be carried out to test the anti-Covid-19 vaccine Oxford University had just developed, reactions ranged from disbelief to disapproval.

Yet this type of experiment, which exposes healthy volunteers to an infection to assess the efficacy of a vaccine or treatment (it is sometimes called a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan causes an ongoing Chinese tantrum in the Taiwan Strait
~ A summer of discontent? Why public sector workers are preparing to strike in B.C.
~ University anti-racism policies: Use shared decision-making to hear BIPOC student insights
~ Sex work is real work: Global COVID-19 recovery needs to include sex workers
~ If Biden decides not to run for reelection, he faces a big threat: Being a lame duck
~ Prosecution or compensation? What Kenyan choices tell us about international justice
~ The environment is the silent casualty in the Cameroon Anglophone crisis
~ Women have always trailed men in research output: how COVID made the situation worse
~ Lilian Ngoyi: an heroic South African woman whose story hasn't been fully told
~ Chinese private security firms are growing their presence in Africa: why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter