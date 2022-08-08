Tolerance.ca
A summer of discontent? Why public sector workers are preparing to strike in B.C.

By Kendra Strauss, Director and Associate Professor, The Labour Studies Program, Simon Fraser University
Successful unionization drives targeting corporate employers like Amazon and Starbucks have been big news in 2022. But much larger scale collective action in the Canadian public sector may also be on the cards.

