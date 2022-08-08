Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If Biden decides not to run for reelection, he faces a big threat: Being a lame duck

By Michael J. Faber, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Texas State University
Share this article
A combination of irrelevancy, powerlessness and derision is in store for a president who chooses not to run for reelection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan causes an ongoing Chinese tantrum in the Taiwan Strait
~ Altruism – but also vulnerability – drive healthy volunteers to take part in clinical research
~ A summer of discontent? Why public sector workers are preparing to strike in B.C.
~ University anti-racism policies: Use shared decision-making to hear BIPOC student insights
~ Sex work is real work: Global COVID-19 recovery needs to include sex workers
~ Prosecution or compensation? What Kenyan choices tell us about international justice
~ The environment is the silent casualty in the Cameroon Anglophone crisis
~ Women have always trailed men in research output: how COVID made the situation worse
~ Lilian Ngoyi: an heroic South African woman whose story hasn't been fully told
~ Chinese private security firms are growing their presence in Africa: why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter