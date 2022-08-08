Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The environment is the silent casualty in the Cameroon Anglophone crisis

By Henry Ngenyam Bang, Disaster Management Scholar, Researcher and Educator, Bournemouth University
Most analysis of Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis has been skewed towards the socioeconomic, cultural and political ramifications of the conflict.

But, based on my work on natural, environmental hazards and disaster management in Cameroon over the past two decades, I would argue that the environment in the Anglophone region is a silent casualty of the conflict. And it has largely been ignored.

Our recently published research on the crisis showed that over 900,000 people had been internally displaced. Eighty…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


