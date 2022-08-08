58% of human infectious diseases can be worsened by climate change – we scoured 77,000 studies to map the pathways
By Tristan McKenzie, Postdoctoral Researcher in Marine Science, University of Gothenburg
Camilo Mora, Associate Professor of Biology, University of Hawaii
Hannah von Hammerstein, Ph.D. Candidate in Geography and Environmental Science, University of Hawaii
It’s not just mosquitos. Flooding, extreme heat and other climate-related hazards are bringing people into contact with pathogens more often, and affecting people’s ability to fight off disease.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 8, 2022