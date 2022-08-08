Tolerance.ca
Sunscreen: here’s why it’s an anti-ageing skincare essential

By Karl Lawrence, Post Doctoral Researcher, Photobiology, King's College London
Every month there seems to be a trendy new product to add to your skincare collection. Lately, a commonplace product that many people already use has taken the top spot, with everyone from dermatologists to influencers swearing by it as the number one way to stay looking youthful through the years: sunscreen.

It’s no wonder. It’s thought that solar exposure – also known as “photoageing” – causes up to 80% of skin ageing. So if you’re someone who’s worried about fine lines, wrinkles and uneven pigmentation, limiting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


