Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New COVID variants could emerge from animals or from people with chronic infections – but it's not cause for panic

By Grace C Roberts, Research Fellow in Virology, University of Leeds
Share this article
Animal reservoirs and people who experience chronic COVID infections could potentially see the emergence of new variants. But these variants aren’t necessarily cause for concern.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Prosecution or compensation? What Kenyan choices tell us about international justice
~ The environment is the silent casualty in the Cameroon Anglophone crisis
~ Women have always trailed men in research output: how COVID made the situation worse
~ Lilian Ngoyi: an heroic South African woman whose story hasn't been fully told
~ Chinese private security firms are growing their presence in Africa: why it matters
~ 58% of human infectious diseases can be worsened by climate change – we scoured 77,000 studies to map the pathways
~ Scrapping use-by dates could prevent huge amounts of food waste – here's what else could help
~ Sunscreen: here’s why it’s an anti-ageing skincare essential
~ Is race an issue for Rishi Sunak? It's a difficult question for pollsters to investigate but the information we do have is telling
~ Was Philip Larkin stifled by his job as a librarian? New research suggests he was rather dedicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter