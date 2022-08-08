Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In defence of pigeons

By Steve Portugal, Reader in Animal Biology and Physiology, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
If you ask people why they like their favourite animal, they will tell you about the incredible things the creature can do, its relatable characteristics or its interesting looks. Few would be likely to cite the pigeon as theirs. Many people think of them as vermin rather than wildlife.

People’s utter disdain for feral pigeons breaks my heart. Sit in a park at lunchtime, anywhere in the world, and you’re almost certain to witness people lashing out at pigeons.

I see people stamping their feet and kicking as the birds weave in and out of their legs to snaffle leftover crumbs.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Prosecution or compensation? What Kenyan choices tell us about international justice
~ The environment is the silent casualty in the Cameroon Anglophone crisis
~ Women have always trailed men in research output: how COVID made the situation worse
~ Lilian Ngoyi: an heroic South African woman whose story hasn't been fully told
~ Chinese private security firms are growing their presence in Africa: why it matters
~ 58% of human infectious diseases can be worsened by climate change – we scoured 77,000 studies to map the pathways
~ Scrapping use-by dates could prevent huge amounts of food waste – here's what else could help
~ Sunscreen: here’s why it’s an anti-ageing skincare essential
~ Is race an issue for Rishi Sunak? It's a difficult question for pollsters to investigate but the information we do have is telling
~ Was Philip Larkin stifled by his job as a librarian? New research suggests he was rather dedicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter