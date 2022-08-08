Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: ASEAN approach requires a reboot to end horrific crimes by the Myanmar military

By Amnesty International
Share this article
As the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marks its 55th anniversary today, Amnesty International urges the regional bloc to acknowledge the failure of its five-point plan published in April 2021 to end the violence and increasing human rights violations in Myanmar. “ASEAN must prove it is not a toothless body but acts decisively to […] The post Myanmar: ASEAN approach requires a reboot to end horrific crimes by the Myanmar military appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Prosecution or compensation? What Kenyan choices tell us about international justice
~ The environment is the silent casualty in the Cameroon Anglophone crisis
~ Women have always trailed men in research output: how COVID made the situation worse
~ Lilian Ngoyi: an heroic South African woman whose story hasn't been fully told
~ Chinese private security firms are growing their presence in Africa: why it matters
~ 58% of human infectious diseases can be worsened by climate change – we scoured 77,000 studies to map the pathways
~ Scrapping use-by dates could prevent huge amounts of food waste – here's what else could help
~ Sunscreen: here’s why it’s an anti-ageing skincare essential
~ Is race an issue for Rishi Sunak? It's a difficult question for pollsters to investigate but the information we do have is telling
~ Was Philip Larkin stifled by his job as a librarian? New research suggests he was rather dedicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter