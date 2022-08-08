Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban must immediately step-up measures to protect the Hazara Shiite communities

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the series of attacks leading to about 120 deaths and injuries in areas dominated by Hazara Shiite communities in west Kabul over the last few days, Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s South Asia regional researcher, said: “The systematic attacks on the minority Hazara Shiite community in Afghanistan may amount to crimes against humanity and […] The post Afghanistan: Taliban must immediately step-up measures to protect the Hazara Shiite communities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Prosecution or compensation? What Kenyan choices tell us about international justice
~ The environment is the silent casualty in the Cameroon Anglophone crisis
~ Women have always trailed men in research output: how COVID made the situation worse
~ Lilian Ngoyi: an heroic South African woman whose story hasn't been fully told
~ Chinese private security firms are growing their presence in Africa: why it matters
~ 58% of human infectious diseases can be worsened by climate change – we scoured 77,000 studies to map the pathways
~ Scrapping use-by dates could prevent huge amounts of food waste – here's what else could help
~ Sunscreen: here’s why it’s an anti-ageing skincare essential
~ Is race an issue for Rishi Sunak? It's a difficult question for pollsters to investigate but the information we do have is telling
~ Was Philip Larkin stifled by his job as a librarian? New research suggests he was rather dedicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter