Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: New Bogus Charge Against Opposition Politician

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza in Moscow. © 2021 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Berlin) – Russian authorities’ new spurious charge against opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza is a thinly veiled threat to the Russian public not to engage in dissent, Human Rights Watch said today. Russian authorities should immediately free Kara-Murza and drop all charges against him. Kara-Murza was informed of the new charge, of involvement in an “undesirable” foreign organization, on August 3, 2022. He has been in detention since April on a trumped-up charge of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Prosecution or compensation? What Kenyan choices tell us about international justice
~ The environment is the silent casualty in the Cameroon Anglophone crisis
~ Women have always trailed men in research output: how COVID made the situation worse
~ Lilian Ngoyi: an heroic South African woman whose story hasn't been fully told
~ Chinese private security firms are growing their presence in Africa: why it matters
~ 58% of human infectious diseases can be worsened by climate change – we scoured 77,000 studies to map the pathways
~ Scrapping use-by dates could prevent huge amounts of food waste – here's what else could help
~ Sunscreen: here’s why it’s an anti-ageing skincare essential
~ Is race an issue for Rishi Sunak? It's a difficult question for pollsters to investigate but the information we do have is telling
~ Was Philip Larkin stifled by his job as a librarian? New research suggests he was rather dedicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter