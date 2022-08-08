Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats

By George Grispos, Assistant Professor of Cybersecurity, University of Nebraska Omaha
Austin C. Doctor, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Nebraska Omaha
Share this article
Bringing advanced technologies to the ancient practice of farming could help feed the world’s growing population, but it could also open the door for people looking to disrupt the global food system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 75 years ago, Britain's plan for Pakistani and Indian independence left unresolved conflicts on both sides – especially when it comes to Kashmir
~ College requirements for police forces can save Black lives, but at what cost?
~ When was talking invented? A language scientist explains how this unique feature of human beings may have evolved
~ How does monkeypox spread? An epidemiologist explains why it isn't an STI and what counts as close contact
~ The most recent efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
~ The climate bill could short-circuit EV tax credits, making qualifying for them nearly impossible
~ Taiwan: the US has been strengthening support for years – now it needs a way to ease tensions with China
~ ICC Issues Warrant for Central African Republic Rebel Leader
~ Angola's Eduardo dos Santos: an unlikely leader known for his 'judicious' use of violence
~ Thousands more species at risk of extinction than currently recorded, suggests new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter