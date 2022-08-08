Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan: the US has been strengthening support for years – now it needs a way to ease tensions with China

By Owen Greene, Professor of International Security and Development, University of Bradford
Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Share this article
The recent visit by the speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan, Nancy Pelosi, was made against the wishes of the US government and despite threats from the People’s Republic of China. Following Pelosi’s visit, China launched the largest military exercises ever held so close to the island of Taiwan, which simulated, according to the People’s Liberation Army, an “island attack campaign” in the actual airspace and waters where…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 75 years ago, Britain's plan for Pakistani and Indian independence left unresolved conflicts on both sides – especially when it comes to Kashmir
~ College requirements for police forces can save Black lives, but at what cost?
~ When was talking invented? A language scientist explains how this unique feature of human beings may have evolved
~ Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats
~ How does monkeypox spread? An epidemiologist explains why it isn't an STI and what counts as close contact
~ The most recent efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
~ The climate bill could short-circuit EV tax credits, making qualifying for them nearly impossible
~ ICC Issues Warrant for Central African Republic Rebel Leader
~ Angola's Eduardo dos Santos: an unlikely leader known for his 'judicious' use of violence
~ Thousands more species at risk of extinction than currently recorded, suggests new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter