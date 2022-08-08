Tolerance.ca
ICC Issues Warrant for Central African Republic Rebel Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Noureddine Adam, the chief of the FPRC, the main Central African armed group, poses in Birao, northern Central African Republic, on December 20, 2017. © 2017 ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images Last week the International Criminal Court (ICC) made public an arrest warrant for a rebel leader in the Central African Republic, Noureddine Adam. The warrant, which was previously sealed and dated back to January 2019, states that Adam is wanted on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including torture. Adam’s warrant is consistent with the ICC seeking to target…


Read complete article

