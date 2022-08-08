Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola's Eduardo dos Santos: an unlikely leader known for his 'judicious' use of violence

By Justin Pearce, Senior lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
The political skill to turn situations to his advantage, rather than any ability to mobilise people, made Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Thousands more species at risk of extinction than currently recorded, suggests new study
~ Rwanda: Human Rights Should Be Priority on Blinken Trip
~ Amid death and destruction, the latest conflict in Gaza highlights the depths of its humanitarian crisis
~ A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more eruptions?
~ US: Dismantle Structures of Racism Now
~ DR Congo: Blinken Visit Tests US Support for Democracy, Rights
~ Japan: Press Cambodia to End Trade Union Crackdown
~ In Nimblefoot, Robert Drewe returns to historical fiction after more than 25 years
~ Curious kids: what is inside teeth?
~ The case for degrowth: stop the endless expansion and work with what our cities already have
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter