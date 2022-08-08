Tolerance.ca
Thousands more species at risk of extinction than currently recorded, suggests new study

By Lilly P. Harvey, PhD Researcher, Environmental Science, Nottingham Trent University
New research suggests the extinction crisis may be even worse than we thought. More than half of species that have so far evaded any official conservation assessment are threatened with extinction, according to predictions by researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Conservation resources are limited and it is not feasible or logical to protect every square kilometre of land and sea. So to mitigate the rapid…The Conversation


