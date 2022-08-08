Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid death and destruction, the latest conflict in Gaza highlights the depths of its humanitarian crisis

By Amy Maguire, Associate Professor in Human Rights and International Law, University of Newcastle
Share this article
The latest outbreak of violence between Israel and Palestinian militants has already come at a huge cost for the people of Gaza – and reveals the extent of their ongoing suffering.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more eruptions?
~ US: Dismantle Structures of Racism Now
~ DR Congo: Blinken Visit Tests US Support for Democracy, Rights
~ Japan: Press Cambodia to End Trade Union Crackdown
~ In Nimblefoot, Robert Drewe returns to historical fiction after more than 25 years
~ Curious kids: what is inside teeth?
~ The case for degrowth: stop the endless expansion and work with what our cities already have
~ Remembering Shirley Barrett: an offbeat and generous Australian director and writer
~ Mental distress is much worse for people with disabilities, and many health professionals don't know how to help
~ A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter