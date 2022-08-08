Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Dismantle Structures of Racism Now

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters at a rally in Minneapolis call for justice for George Floyd after closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial ended on April 19, 2021. © 2021 Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Geneva) – The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination should recommend the United States government to take immediate, tangible measures to dismantle structural racism in the US, Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said today, releasing a joint report to the committee. The United States, which in 1994 ratified…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Amid death and destruction, the latest conflict in Gaza highlights the depths of its humanitarian crisis
~ A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more eruptions?
~ DR Congo: Blinken Visit Tests US Support for Democracy, Rights
~ Japan: Press Cambodia to End Trade Union Crackdown
~ In Nimblefoot, Robert Drewe returns to historical fiction after more than 25 years
~ Curious kids: what is inside teeth?
~ The case for degrowth: stop the endless expansion and work with what our cities already have
~ Remembering Shirley Barrett: an offbeat and generous Australian director and writer
~ Mental distress is much worse for people with disabilities, and many health professionals don't know how to help
~ A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter