Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Blinken Visit Tests US Support for Democracy, Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with African ministers at United Nations headquarters, May 18, 2022. © 2022 Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP (Washington, DC) – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken should publicly promote free and fair elections, respect for human rights, and anti-corruption efforts during his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo on August 9 and 10, 2022, 17 US and Congolese organizations and experts said today. Blinken’s visit comes as the abusive M23 armed group has expanded its control in eastern Congo, attacking villages…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Amid death and destruction, the latest conflict in Gaza highlights the depths of its humanitarian crisis
~ A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more eruptions?
~ US: Dismantle Structures of Racism Now
~ Japan: Press Cambodia to End Trade Union Crackdown
~ In Nimblefoot, Robert Drewe returns to historical fiction after more than 25 years
~ Curious kids: what is inside teeth?
~ The case for degrowth: stop the endless expansion and work with what our cities already have
~ Remembering Shirley Barrett: an offbeat and generous Australian director and writer
~ Mental distress is much worse for people with disabilities, and many health professionals don't know how to help
~ A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter