Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Nimblefoot, Robert Drewe returns to historical fiction after more than 25 years

By Per Henningsgaard, Senior Lecturer, Curtin University
Share this article
Nimblefoot is the eighth novel by Robert Drewe. His first, The Savage Crows, was published in 1976. He is the author of four collections of short stories, two memoirs, and numerous works in a variety of other forms.

He is also the recipient of numerous literary prizes, including the Commonwealth Writers Prize for The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Japan: Press Cambodia to End Trade Union Crackdown
~ Curious kids: what is inside teeth?
~ The case for degrowth: stop the endless expansion and work with what our cities already have
~ Remembering Shirley Barrett: an offbeat and generous Australian director and writer
~ Mental distress is much worse for people with disabilities, and many health professionals don't know how to help
~ A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too
~ Sparks fly for these bold, culturally connected romantic heroines in a 'very Aboriginal' love story and a Lebanese Looking for Alibrandi
~ Australia spends $5 billion a year on teaching assistants in schools but we don't know what they do
~ The January 6 hearings have been spectacular TV, but will they have any consequences for Trump?
~ Ivermectin, blood washing, ozone: how long COVID survivors are being sold the next round of miracle cures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter