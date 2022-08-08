Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental distress is much worse for people with disabilities, and many health professionals don't know how to help

By Anastasia Hronis, Clinical Psychologist, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
People with disabilities experience very high rates of mental health difficulties and psychological distress. Yet health professionals often don’t feel equipped to treat them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Japan: Press Cambodia to End Trade Union Crackdown
~ In Nimblefoot, Robert Drewe returns to historical fiction after more than 25 years
~ Curious kids: what is inside teeth?
~ The case for degrowth: stop the endless expansion and work with what our cities already have
~ Remembering Shirley Barrett: an offbeat and generous Australian director and writer
~ A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too
~ Sparks fly for these bold, culturally connected romantic heroines in a 'very Aboriginal' love story and a Lebanese Looking for Alibrandi
~ Australia spends $5 billion a year on teaching assistants in schools but we don't know what they do
~ The January 6 hearings have been spectacular TV, but will they have any consequences for Trump?
~ Ivermectin, blood washing, ozone: how long COVID survivors are being sold the next round of miracle cures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter