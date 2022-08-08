Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Press Cambodia to End Trade Union Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodian authorities force NagaWorld strikers onto city buses to remove them from picket lines near the NagaWorld Casino in Phnom Penh, February 23, 2022. © 2022 CamboJA News (Tokyo) – The Japanese government should press Cambodian authorities to stop using Japan-funded public buses to forcibly remove striking workers from picket lines in Phnom Penh, Human Rights Watch said today. The Cambodian government’s actions against workers have violated their basic rights to strike and to freedom of association and expression. Since the NagaWorld Casino laid off 1,329 workers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


