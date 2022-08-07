Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sparks fly for these bold, culturally connected romantic heroines in a 'very Aboriginal' love story and a Lebanese Looking for Alibrandi

By Melanie Saward, Associate Lecturer, Creative Writing, Queensland University of Technology
These two new romances starring bold, culturally connected heroines from Redfern and Western Sydney break the genre mould – but remain faithful to what readers love about romance.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


