Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The January 6 hearings have been spectacular TV, but will they have any consequences for Trump?

By David Smith, Associate Professor in American Politics and Foreign Policy, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Share this article
While it is far from certain the former president will face legal consequences from the hearings, they may kill off any hope he holds of running in 2024.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sparks fly for these bold, culturally connected romantic heroines in a 'very Aboriginal' love story and a Lebanese Looking for Alibrandi
~ Australia spends $5 billion a year on teaching assistants in schools but we don't know what they do
~ Ivermectin, blood washing, ozone: how long COVID survivors are being sold the next round of miracle cures
~ Crown Sydney casino opens – another beacon for criminals looking to launder dirty money
~ Polarising, sensational media coverage of transgender athletes should end – our research shows a way forward
~ Statement on publication of press release on Ukrainian fighting tactics
~ Women are too tired and time-strapped for board games due to shrinking leisure time
~ We need a better understanding of race, 'status' and indigeneity in Canada
~ 6 ways Canadians can prepare for the upcoming recession
~ Gun violence can be reduced with a strategy focused on deterrence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter