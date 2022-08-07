Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ivermectin, blood washing, ozone: how long COVID survivors are being sold the next round of miracle cures

By Deborah Lupton, SHARP Professor, leader of the Vitalities Lab, Centre for Social Research in Health and Social Policy Centre, UNSW Sydney, and leader of the UNSW Node of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
People with long COVID are going online to look for support. But these valuable discussion forums, chat groups and other online peer-support networks can also spread harmful misinformation.

Online groups allow unproven therapies to be promoted, sometimes by members who believe they are sharing helpful information. Sometimes entrepreneurs are promoting their unproven therapies directly.

Health researchers admit there are few…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sparks fly for these bold, culturally connected romantic heroines in a 'very Aboriginal' love story and a Lebanese Looking for Alibrandi
~ Australia spends $5 billion a year on teaching assistants in schools but we don't know what they do
~ The January 6 hearings have been spectacular TV, but will they have any consequences for Trump?
~ Crown Sydney casino opens – another beacon for criminals looking to launder dirty money
~ Polarising, sensational media coverage of transgender athletes should end – our research shows a way forward
~ Statement on publication of press release on Ukrainian fighting tactics
~ Women are too tired and time-strapped for board games due to shrinking leisure time
~ We need a better understanding of race, 'status' and indigeneity in Canada
~ 6 ways Canadians can prepare for the upcoming recession
~ Gun violence can be reduced with a strategy focused on deterrence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter