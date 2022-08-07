Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Polarising, sensational media coverage of transgender athletes should end – our research shows a way forward

By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Physical Culture, University of Waikato
Jaimie Veale, Senior Lecturer in Psychology; Director, Transgender Health Research Lab, University of Waikato
Monica Nelson, PhD Candidate, University of Waikato
Shannon Scovel, PhD Candidate, University of Maryland
The participation of trans athletes in elite sports does not have to be an ‘either-or’ debate. More nuanced reporting of a complex issue is possible.The Conversation


