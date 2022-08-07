Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Statement on publication of press release on Ukrainian fighting tactics

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International deeply regrets the distress and anger that our press release on the Ukrainian military’s fighting tactics has caused. Since Russian’s invasion began in February 2022, Amnesty International has been rigorously documenting and reporting on war crimes and violations committed in Ukraine, speaking to hundreds of victims and survivors whose stories illuminate the brutal reality […] The post Statement on publication of press release on Ukrainian fighting tactics  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


