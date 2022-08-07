Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women are too tired and time-strapped for board games due to shrinking leisure time

By Tanya A Pobuda, PhD Candidate, Graduate/Research Assistant, Communication and Culture, Toronto Metropolitan University
Women don’t enjoy as much leisure time as men, and during the pandemic, it’s been particularly bad. According to the American Time Use Survey, women have nearly an hour less leisure time than men each day.

And sadly, the numbers add up. Women often did three times as much childcare as men during the pandemic.

The Organization for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


