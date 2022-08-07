Tolerance.ca
New book on Mapungubwe Archive contests history of South African world heritage site

By Sian Tiley-Nel, Head of Museums, University of Pretoria
Mapungubwe is a world heritage site and national park located on the border between South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana. From about 1000 AD the settlement there developed into a major African state before being abandoned by the 1300s. Mapungubwe has been the subject of diverse scientific enquiry and archaeological research since the early 1930s. As a heritage site, however, it…The Conversation


