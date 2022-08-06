How Vin Scully scored his Dodgers gig at 22 years old
By James Walker, Past Executive Director, International Association for Communication and Sport, Emeritus Professor of Communication, Saint Xavier University
Judith R. Hiltner, Emeritus Professor of English, Saint Xavier University
Legendary broadcaster Red Barber took a chance on Scully when he asked him to be an announcer for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Three years later, Scully was the voice of the World Series.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, August 6, 2022