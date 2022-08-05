Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Advocacy groups in the Americas focus on tackling rising surveillance technology

By IFEX
Digital surveillance continues to spread in the Americas, human rights groups raise awareness, research, and earn small judicial victories to limit its negative impacts on communities.


Read complete article

© Global Voices


