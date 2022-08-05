Tolerance.ca
What is 'normal' baby sleep? How evolutionary clues, not cultural expectations, can help new parents

By Helen Ball, Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Parent-Infant Sleep Lab, Durham University
The sleep disruption of new parenthood is both well known yet unexpected. While new parents are aware that babies need frequent night time care, the reality is often a cruel surprise. “What’s wrong with my baby?” new parents ask themselves, or “what’s wrong with me that I can’t get this baby to sleep?”

If you are facing this, you are not a bad parent, nor is your baby abnormal. You are simply asking the wrong questions.…The Conversation


