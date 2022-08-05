Wearable technology can change autistic people’s lives – if they’re involved in designing it
By Lauren Gillies-Walker, PhD researcher/Associate lecturer, School of Computing, University of the West of Scotland
Naeem Ramzan, Professor of Computing Engineering, University of the West of Scotland
Many autistic people experience difficulties in expressing their emotions. This can result in increased anxiety, depression, anger and physical health problems. Research shows autistic adults are significantly more likely to experience depression an anxiety than their peers.
Imagine a future, where technology could help people regulate their emotions and alert them to sensory overload before they became overwhelmed.
An increasing number of technological…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 5, 2022